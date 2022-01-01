Dayton breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Dayton
More about Lily's Dayton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lily's Dayton
329 East Fifth Street, Dayton
|Popular items
|Slow Roasted Herbed Prime Rib and Sides- Serves Two
|$79.00
Slow Roasted Herbed Prime Rib with -Potato gratin with gruyere and toasted pecans
-Honey glazed roasted carrots
All menu items come with instructions to finish/warm at home!
|Figgy Pudding-Serves 2
|$12.00
Two figgy puddings with winter spices, orange, dates, and ginger with sticky toffee sauce
|Christmas Spinach Salad-Serves 2
|$10.00
Spinach salad with pomegranate seeds, rosemary-goat cheese croutons, maple and bacon vinaigrette
More about Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements
Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements
6194 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights
|Popular items
|Keto Clean Mac
|$9.99
Keto Clean Mac - (Cal 353 F 25g/C 10g/P 22g) - Ground beef,tomatoes, pickles and cheese in Thousand dressing & green beans
|Keto Shepherds Pie
|$9.99
Keto Shepherd’s Pie - (Cal 402 F 29g/C 13g/P 20g) - Ground beef and veggies in marinara with cheese over cauliflower rice
|Southwest Beef Bowl
|$9.99
Southwest Beef Bowl - (Cal 455 F 15g/C 54g/P 26g) - Ground beef, corn, and diced tomatoes in cheese sauce over brown rice
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Popular items
|Beef Manhattan (Dinner)
|$14.75
Tender pieces of slow cooked beef on grilled focaccia bread, with real skin on mashed potatoes, smothered with gravy and served with a salad.
|Stroganoff…Your Way
|$14.00
Homemade stroganoff sauce cooked with fresh portabella. Tossed with egg noodles
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.75
A lightly breaded local Hill Family Farm breast of chicken with melted provolone cheese served with linguine and topped with our “home-made” marinara and parmesan cheese
More about Butter Café
Butter Café
1106 Brown St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Classic Breakfast
|$10.95
Two Eggs prepared any style, your choice of Breakfast Meat and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
|Vegan Classic Breakfast
|$12.95
Just Egg Scrambled, your choice of Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
|Vegan Everything Egg Sandwich
|$10.95
Just Egg Scrambled with Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
More about Table 33
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Table 33
130 W 2nd St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Nana Chip Muffin (GF) (V)
|$4.00
Vegan, GF, bananas, chocolate chips, and organic cane sugar.
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
A house-made cinnamon roll topped with buttercream frosting, toasted pecans and a house-made bourbon syrup
|Homefries
|$5.00
Twice fried mashed potatoes tossed in a house-made compound butter