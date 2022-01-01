Dayton breakfast spots you'll love

Dayton restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Dayton

Lily's Dayton image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lily's Dayton

329 East Fifth Street, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slow Roasted Herbed Prime Rib and Sides- Serves Two$79.00
Slow Roasted Herbed Prime Rib with -Potato gratin with gruyere and toasted pecans
-Honey glazed roasted carrots
All menu items come with instructions to finish/warm at home!
Figgy Pudding-Serves 2$12.00
Two figgy puddings with winter spices, orange, dates, and ginger with sticky toffee sauce
Christmas Spinach Salad-Serves 2$10.00
Spinach salad with pomegranate seeds, rosemary-goat cheese croutons, maple and bacon vinaigrette
Please ignore where the system says "pick up for now (ready in 25-30 min);" unfortunately, the system doesn't allow us to change this text. **Pick up time is for your custom time on Dec. 23 only.**
More about Lily's Dayton
Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements image

 

Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements

6194 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Keto Clean Mac$9.99
Keto Clean Mac - (Cal 353 F 25g/C 10g/P 22g) - Ground beef,tomatoes, pickles and cheese in Thousand dressing & green beans
Keto Shepherds Pie$9.99
Keto Shepherd’s Pie - (Cal 402 F 29g/C 13g/P 20g) - Ground beef and veggies in marinara with cheese over cauliflower rice
Southwest Beef Bowl$9.99
Southwest Beef Bowl - (Cal 455 F 15g/C 54g/P 26g) - Ground beef, corn, and diced tomatoes in cheese sauce over brown rice
More about Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements
Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Manhattan (Dinner)$14.75
Tender pieces of slow cooked beef on grilled focaccia bread, with real skin on mashed potatoes, smothered with gravy and served with a salad.
Stroganoff…Your Way$14.00
Homemade stroganoff sauce cooked with fresh portabella. Tossed with egg noodles
Chicken Parmesan$16.75
A lightly breaded local Hill Family Farm breast of chicken with melted provolone cheese served with linguine and topped with our “home-made” marinara and parmesan cheese
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Butter Café image

 

Butter Café

1106 Brown St, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Breakfast$10.95
Two Eggs prepared any style, your choice of Breakfast Meat and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Vegan Classic Breakfast$12.95
Just Egg Scrambled, your choice of Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Vegan Everything Egg Sandwich$10.95
Just Egg Scrambled with Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
More about Butter Café
Table 33 image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Table 33

130 W 2nd St, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nana Chip Muffin (GF) (V)$4.00
Vegan, GF, bananas, chocolate chips, and organic cane sugar.
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
A house-made cinnamon roll topped with buttercream frosting, toasted pecans and a house-made bourbon syrup
Homefries$5.00
Twice fried mashed potatoes tossed in a house-made compound butter
More about Table 33

