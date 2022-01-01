Dayton cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Dayton

Salt Block Biscuit Co. image

 

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

115 E Third St., Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit$4.00
Single - Signature Mother Buttermilk Biscuit served warm or packaged for later with Ohio Butter, Honey, Strawberry and/or Orange Marmalade Preserves
Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Single - Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie
Small Blistered Tomato Caprese$8.00
Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs
More about Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Manhattan (Dinner)$14.75
Tender pieces of slow cooked beef on grilled focaccia bread, with real skin on mashed potatoes, smothered with gravy and served with a salad.
Stroganoff…Your Way$14.00
Homemade stroganoff sauce cooked with fresh portabella. Tossed with egg noodles
Chicken Parmesan$16.75
A lightly breaded local Hill Family Farm breast of chicken with melted provolone cheese served with linguine and topped with our “home-made” marinara and parmesan cheese
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Culp's Café image

HAMBURGERS

Culp's Café

1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (195 reviews)
Takeout
More about Culp's Café
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Glo Juice Bar + Cafe

1120 Brown St., Dayton

Avg 3.9 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale Smoothie
Kale, Spinach, Ginger, Apple, Lemon Juice, Pineapple & Nut Milk
More about Glo Juice Bar + Cafe

