Dayton cafés you'll love

Salt Block Biscuit Co.
115 E Third St., Dayton
|Popular items
|Biscuit
|$4.00
Single - Signature Mother Buttermilk Biscuit served warm or packaged for later with Ohio Butter, Honey, Strawberry and/or Orange Marmalade Preserves
|Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Single - Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|Small Blistered Tomato Caprese
|$8.00
Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Popular items
|Beef Manhattan (Dinner)
|$14.75
Tender pieces of slow cooked beef on grilled focaccia bread, with real skin on mashed potatoes, smothered with gravy and served with a salad.
|Stroganoff…Your Way
|$14.00
Homemade stroganoff sauce cooked with fresh portabella. Tossed with egg noodles
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.75
A lightly breaded local Hill Family Farm breast of chicken with melted provolone cheese served with linguine and topped with our “home-made” marinara and parmesan cheese