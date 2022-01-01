Dayton sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Dayton
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
Rooster Nest
$10.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
Fried Pickles
$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.93
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
Fried Chicken Salad
$12.56
Fresh salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, egg and diced tomatoes. We recommend honey mustard for your dressing!
Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte
$3.26
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Grist
46 W. 5th Street, Dayton
Shroom with a View
$13.50
Confit Mushrooms & Leeks, Sundried Tomato Aioli, Herb Panisse & Arugula on Focaccia
Thai and Stop Me
$14.25
Spiced Chicken Sausage, Golden Raisin Ketchup, Pickled Scallions, Cilantro & Coconut Milk Vinaigrette on a Hoagie Roll
Silence of the Yams
$13.00
Spiced Sweet Potatoes, Miso-Ginger Mayo, Peanut & Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Scallions on Milk Bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rootbeer Stande
1727 Woodman Dr, Dayton