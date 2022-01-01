Dayton sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Dayton restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Dayton

Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rooster Nest$10.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Archer's Tavern - Centerville image

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.93
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
Fried Chicken Salad$12.56
Fresh salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, egg and diced tomatoes. We recommend honey mustard for your dressing!
Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte$3.26
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Grist image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Grist

46 W. 5th Street, Dayton

Avg 5 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shroom with a View$13.50
Confit Mushrooms & Leeks, Sundried Tomato Aioli, Herb Panisse & Arugula on Focaccia
Thai and Stop Me$14.25
Spiced Chicken Sausage, Golden Raisin Ketchup, Pickled Scallions, Cilantro & Coconut Milk Vinaigrette on a Hoagie Roll
Silence of the Yams$13.00
Spiced Sweet Potatoes, Miso-Ginger Mayo, Peanut & Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Scallions on Milk Bread
More about Grist
The Rootbeer Stande image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rootbeer Stande

1727 Woodman Dr, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (5835 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Rootbeer Stande
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines image

 

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines

409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zinks Meats & Fine Wines

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dayton

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Fried Pickles

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Dayton to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston