Dayton Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Dayton

Old Scratch Pizza image

 

Old Scratch Pizza

440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shorty Pizza$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizza
Shroom Pizza$13.00
Forest mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, white truffle oil.
Elliot Pizza$10.00
Cheese Pizza
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Old Scratch Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Old Scratch Pizza

812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Applewood Bacon Ranch Salad$6.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, House-Made Ranch, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Croutons, Warm Bread
Margherita Pizza$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil
Angry Beekeeper Pizza$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Palermo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Palermo's Italian Restaurant

2667 S Dixie Dr, Kettering

Avg 4.3 (792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Toppings Calzone$12.99
Eggplant Parmigiana$12.99
Baked Ziti$14.99
More about Palermo's Italian Restaurant

