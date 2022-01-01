Dayton Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Dayton
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Old Scratch Pizza
440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township
|Popular items
|Shorty Pizza
|$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizza
|Shroom Pizza
|$13.00
Forest mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, white truffle oil.
|Elliot Pizza
|$10.00
Cheese Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Old Scratch Pizza
812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|Popular items
|Applewood Bacon Ranch Salad
|$6.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, House-Made Ranch, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Croutons, Warm Bread
|Margherita Pizza
|$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil
|Angry Beekeeper Pizza
|$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil