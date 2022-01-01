Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.33
Cheddar cheese and bacon slices
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Bacon Cheeseburger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.33
Cheddar cheese and bacon slices
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Butter Café image

 

Butter Café

1106 Brown St, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Avocado Burger$13.95
6-ounce Grass-fed Beef Patty topped with bacon, Amish cheddar, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made herbed mayo. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.95
6-ounce grass-fed beef patty topped with bacon, Amish cheddar, onion and house-made BBQ sauce. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
More about Butter Café

