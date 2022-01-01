Bacon cheeseburgers in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.33
Cheddar cheese and bacon slices
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.33
Cheddar cheese and bacon slices
Butter Café
1106 Brown St, Dayton
|Bacon Avocado Burger
|$13.95
6-ounce Grass-fed Beef Patty topped with bacon, Amish cheddar, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made herbed mayo. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
|Bacon BBQ Burger
|$12.95
6-ounce grass-fed beef patty topped with bacon, Amish cheddar, onion and house-made BBQ sauce. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.