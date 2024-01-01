Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve belgian waffles

B-Side Coffee Bar

6178 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

Belgian Waffle$7.00
Belgian Waffle + Powdered Sugar + Maple Syrup
Stoney's Munchie Bar

1929 E. Fifth St, Dayton

Belgian Waffle$10.00
Traditional belgian waffle w/ choice of side
