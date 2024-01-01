Blt salad in Dayton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salt Block Biscuit Co. image

 

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

115 E Third St., Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad BLT$18.00
Almond Tarragon Chicken Salad ( onion, celery, almonds, tarragon ) served on a toasty Cheddar Thyme Biscuit with Hickory Smoked Bacon, fresh Greens and Tomato
More about Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Item pic

 

Doubleday's Home Plate

998 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLT Salad$13.00
Salad topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and 4 pieces of diced crispy bacon, served with homemade BLT dressing.
More about Doubleday's Home Plate
Item pic

 

Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps - Dayton

1834 Brown Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLT Chopped Salad$9.99
Iceberg mix, grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, and cucumber. Tossed in ranch dressing.
More about Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps - Dayton

