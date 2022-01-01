Boneless wings in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve boneless wings
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|3 Boneless Wings Combo
|$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|15 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$22.29
15 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Boneless Wings
|$11.16
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce