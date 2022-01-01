Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve boneless wings

3 Boneless Wings Combo image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
3 Boneless Wings Combo$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
15 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$22.29
15 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Boneless Wings image

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$11.16
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Boneless Wings image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$11.16
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering

