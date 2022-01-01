Bruschetta in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Basil's on Market - Dayton
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basil's on Market - Dayton
312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|Tomato Basil Bruschetta
|$9.00
Tomatoes with garlic, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil & basil, with baked sour dough bread finished with mozzarella parmesan cheese & Balsamic Glaze
More about Blind Bob's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blind Bob's
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|Jimmy Jr. Bruschetta
|$10.00
Warm, crispy, baked bread topped with pesto, tapenade, and shredded Parmesan.