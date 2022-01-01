Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve bruschetta

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basil's on Market - Dayton

312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Bruschetta$9.00
Tomatoes with garlic, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil & basil, with baked sour dough bread finished with mozzarella parmesan cheese & Balsamic Glaze
More about Basil's on Market - Dayton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bob's

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jimmy Jr. Bruschetta$10.00
Warm, crispy, baked bread topped with pesto, tapenade, and shredded Parmesan.
More about Blind Bob's
Mudlick Tap House

135 E 2nd St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$12.00
Diced tomato, garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, balsamic drizzle served with crostini
More about Mudlick Tap House

