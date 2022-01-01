Buffalo chicken wraps in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.63
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.63
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
More about Blind Bobs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blind Bobs
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Buffalo chicken with banana peppers, lettuce, ranch dressing and cheddar-jack cheese wrapped up and ready to eat.