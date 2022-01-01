Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.63
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.63
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Blind Bobs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Buffalo chicken with banana peppers, lettuce, ranch dressing and cheddar-jack cheese wrapped up and ready to eat.
More about Blind Bobs
MJ's On Jefferson image

 

MJ's On Jefferson

20 N JEFFERSON ST, Dayton

No reviews yet
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$8.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, with Chips
More about MJ's On Jefferson

