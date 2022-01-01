Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Dayton

Go
Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve chef salad

Phebes cafe image

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad Wrap with chips and dip$11.00
Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, swiss and ranch dressing.
Camp Crystal Lake Chef Salad$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, spring mix, fresh brie, red onion, chopped apples, diced tomatoes, diced red peppers, pita bread and a creamy basil vinaigrette.
Chef Salad$9.50
Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, swiss cheese and ranch dressing.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Item pic

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.33
Fresh salad mix topped with ham, turkey, bacon, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, egg and cheddar and jack cheeses
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Consumer pic

 

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill

103 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad LG$9.99
served with ham & turkey, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, & Shredded cheddar
More about Steak Thyme Bar & Grill
Top of the Market image

 

Top of the Market

32 Webster Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEF SALAD$9.50
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, bacon, banana peppers, and tomato with shredded cheddar cheese and our super cheese blend.
More about Top of the Market
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.33
Fresh salad mix topped with ham, turkey, bacon, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, egg and cheddar and jack cheeses
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering

Browse other tasty dishes in Dayton

Italian Subs

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Bisque

Tacos

Patty Melts

Lasagna

Reuben

Map

More near Dayton to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston