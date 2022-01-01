Chicken noodles in Dayton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl$3.99
Try our version of classic chicken noodle.
More about Roosters
Phebes cafe image

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle
Chicken noodle soup.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Item pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Noodles (Dinner)$15.50
Hearty chunks of all natural chicken*, vegetables and homemade noodles, mixed in a heavy broth and served over our real mashed potatoes. Choice of Vegetable and Served with salad and corn bread.
More about Christopher's Restaurant

