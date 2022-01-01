Chicken parmesan in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.56
Crispy fried chicken with pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.95
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.75
A lightly breaded local breast of chicken with melted provolone cheese served with linguine and topped with our “home-made” marinara and parmesan cheese