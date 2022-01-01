Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lily's Dayton

329 East Fifth Street, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Local, free-range fried chicken tenders tossed in hot honey, dressed with jalapeño jam, fried green tomato, arugula, and pickled red onion. Served with fries.
Chicken Waffle Sandwich$14.50
Local, free-range fried chicken with fried egg, syrup, and maple-cayenne compound butter sandwiched between housemade waffles, served with a side of dressed greens or Lily's homefry seasoned tots
More about Lily's Dayton
Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Phebe's Chicken Salad Sandwich with chips and dip$11.00
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.56
Crispy fried chicken with pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Bagger Dave's Tavern

5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled nine grain bun.
Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Smokin BBQ

200 E Fifth St, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.00
More about Smokin BBQ
Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.75
More about Christopher's Restaurant
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.56
Crispy fried chicken with pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Blind Bobs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Delicious fried chicken with Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, Bleu cheese dressing, and celery.
BYO Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Tell us if you want to start with a grilled or fried chicken breast and whatcha want on it. If you order it, we will build it.
More about Blind Bobs
Stoney’s Munchie Bar

1929 E. Fifth St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickle, our garlic aioli, on toasted sliced bread w/choice of side
More about Stoney’s Munchie Bar

