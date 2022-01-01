Chicken sandwiches in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lily's Dayton
329 East Fifth Street, Dayton
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Local, free-range fried chicken tenders tossed in hot honey, dressed with jalapeño jam, fried green tomato, arugula, and pickled red onion. Served with fries.
|Chicken Waffle Sandwich
|$14.50
Local, free-range fried chicken with fried egg, syrup, and maple-cayenne compound butter sandwiched between housemade waffles, served with a side of dressed greens or Lily's homefry seasoned tots
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Phebe's Chicken Salad Sandwich with chips and dip
|$11.00
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.56
Crispy fried chicken with pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun
Bagger Dave's Tavern
5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled nine grain bun.
|Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.95
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$12.75
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.56
Crispy fried chicken with pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blind Bobs
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Delicious fried chicken with Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, Bleu cheese dressing, and celery.
|BYO Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Tell us if you want to start with a grilled or fried chicken breast and whatcha want on it. If you order it, we will build it.