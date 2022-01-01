Chicken wraps in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Hippie Chicken Wrap with chips and dip
|$11.00
Diced chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, colby cheese, Carolina BBQ sauce and house jive sauce.
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken, ham. swiss cheese, spring mix and honey mustard in a tortilla with a side of potato salad.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap with chips and dip
|$11.00
Diced chicken, Parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, & Caesar dressing.
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.63
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
|Chicken Wrap
|$11.63
Grilled chicken, chipotle mayonnaise, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Cali Chicken Wrap
|$13.75
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Chicken Wrap
|$11.63
Grilled chicken, chipotle mayonnaise, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.63
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
More about Blind Bobs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blind Bobs
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken with spring mix, tomato, green and black olives, onion, banana pepper, feta cheese and Italian dressing all wrapped up!
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Buffalo chicken with banana peppers, lettuce, ranch dressing and cheddar-jack cheese wrapped up and ready to eat.
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, corn, tomato, onion, green pepper, bacon, crispy tortilla strips, cheddar-jack cheese and our salsa ranch dressing in a sun dried tomato tortilla.
More about Stoney’s Munchie Bar
Stoney’s Munchie Bar
1929 E. Fifth St, Dayton
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$15.00
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our aioli, warpped in a soft tortilla