Chicken wraps in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Phebes cafe image

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hippie Chicken Wrap with chips and dip$11.00
Diced chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, colby cheese, Carolina BBQ sauce and house jive sauce.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap$10.00
Chicken, ham. swiss cheese, spring mix and honey mustard in a tortilla with a side of potato salad.
Chicken Caesar Wrap with chips and dip$11.00
Diced chicken, Parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, & Caesar dressing.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.63
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
Chicken Wrap$11.63
Grilled chicken, chipotle mayonnaise, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali Chicken Wrap$13.75
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$11.63
Grilled chicken, chipotle mayonnaise, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.63
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Blind Bobs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled Chicken with spring mix, tomato, green and black olives, onion, banana pepper, feta cheese and Italian dressing all wrapped up!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Buffalo chicken with banana peppers, lettuce, ranch dressing and cheddar-jack cheese wrapped up and ready to eat.
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, corn, tomato, onion, green pepper, bacon, crispy tortilla strips, cheddar-jack cheese and our salsa ranch dressing in a sun dried tomato tortilla.
More about Blind Bobs
Consumer pic

 

Stoney’s Munchie Bar

1929 E. Fifth St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Wrap$15.00
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our aioli, warpped in a soft tortilla
More about Stoney’s Munchie Bar
MJ's On Jefferson image

 

MJ's On Jefferson

20 N JEFFERSON ST, Dayton

No reviews yet
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$8.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, with Chips
More about MJ's On Jefferson

