Cobb salad in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve cobb salad

Phebes cafe image

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad$10.00
Blackened chicken, romaine, tomatoes, avocados, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and house made ranch.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

 

Bagger Dave's Tavern

5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Top of the Market image

 

Top of the Market

32 Webster Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
COBB SALAD$9.50
Mixed greens topped with a hardboiled egg, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Top of the Market
Item pic

 

Mudlick Tap House

135 E 2nd St, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$16.00
Chargrilled free-range chicken breast,
baby kale, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg,
avocado, chopped bacon, includes bleu cheese dressing on the side
More about Mudlick Tap House

