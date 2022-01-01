Cobb salad in Dayton
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Blackened chicken, romaine, tomatoes, avocados, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and house made ranch.
Bagger Dave's Tavern
5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville
|Cobb Salad
|$11.95
Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Top of the Market
32 Webster Street, Dayton
|COBB SALAD
|$9.50
Mixed greens topped with a hardboiled egg, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, and blue cheese crumbles.