Cobbler in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve cobbler
More about Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Salt Block Biscuit Co.
115 E Third St., Dayton
|Strawberry Rhubarb Biscuit Cobbler
|$18.00
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Apple Cobbler
|$7.00
Ours is more of a crisp than a cobbler! x Comes with our homemade vanilla ice cream. Tastes just like grandma made! $5.50 w/o ice cream (and don't tell anyone but our cobblers are VEGAN too!)
|Bumbleberry Cobbler
|$7.00
Ours is more of a crisp than a cobbler! x Comes with our homemade vanilla ice cream. Tastes just like grandma made! $5.50 w/o ice cream (and don't tell anyone but our cobblers are VEGAN too!)
|Apple Cobbler NO Ice Cream
|$5.50
Ours is more of a crisp than a cobbler! x Tastes just like grandma made! $5.50 w/o ice cream (and don't tell anyone but our cobblers are VEGAN too!)