Cobbler in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve cobbler

Salt Block Biscuit Co. image

 

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

115 E Third St., Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Rhubarb Biscuit Cobbler$18.00
Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Cobbler$7.00
Ours is more of a crisp than a cobbler! x Comes with our homemade vanilla ice cream. Tastes just like grandma made! $5.50 w/o ice cream (and don't tell anyone but our cobblers are VEGAN too!)
Bumbleberry Cobbler$7.00
Ours is more of a crisp than a cobbler! x Comes with our homemade vanilla ice cream. Tastes just like grandma made! $5.50 w/o ice cream (and don't tell anyone but our cobblers are VEGAN too!)
Apple Cobbler NO Ice Cream$5.50
Ours is more of a crisp than a cobbler! x Tastes just like grandma made! $5.50 w/o ice cream (and don't tell anyone but our cobblers are VEGAN too!)
