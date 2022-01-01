Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve corn dogs

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Huber Heights

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Corn Dog Combo *$4.99
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mini Corn Dogs$6.59
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
More about Roosters - Huber Heights
Item pic

 

Roosters - Beavercreek

2430 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Corn Dog Combo *$4.99
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mini Corn Dogs$6.59
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
More about Roosters - Beavercreek

