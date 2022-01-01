Crab cakes in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve crab cakes
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Crab Cakes
|$14.50
Three fresh, handmade crab cakes, pan fried and served with our own coleslaw and remoulade.
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville
|Crab Cakes
|$1.00
Two of our crab cakes served with our house sauce
Butter Café
1106 Brown St, Dayton
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$14.95
Two Eggs Poached on top of house-made Crab Cakes, served on an English Muffin, topped with hollandaise, fresh chives and a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$13.95
House-made Crab Cake topped with Lettuce, Tomato and house-made Dill Aioli. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Mudlick Tap House
135 E 2nd St, Dayton
|Crab Cakes
|$28.00
Three pan seared crab cakes on a bed of kale, arugula & red radish salad tossed in lemon vinaigrette served with sriracha aioli.
|Crab Cake Sammy
|$15.00
Pan seared crab cake, sriracha aioli, lemon vinaigrette dressed arugula, pickled red onion on brioche