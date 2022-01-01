Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve crab cakes

Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$14.50
Three fresh, handmade crab cakes, pan fried and served with our own coleslaw and remoulade.
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines

409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$1.00
Two of our crab cakes served with our house sauce
More about Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
Butter Café image

 

Butter Café

1106 Brown St, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Benedict$14.95
Two Eggs Poached on top of house-made Crab Cakes, served on an English Muffin, topped with hollandaise, fresh chives and a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
Maryland Style Crab Cake$13.95
House-made Crab Cake topped with Lettuce, Tomato and house-made Dill Aioli. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
More about Butter Café
Item pic

 

Mudlick Tap House

135 E 2nd St, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$28.00
Three pan seared crab cakes on a bed of kale, arugula & red radish salad tossed in lemon vinaigrette served with sriracha aioli.
Crab Cake Sammy$15.00
Pan seared crab cake, sriracha aioli, lemon vinaigrette dressed arugula, pickled red onion on brioche
More about Mudlick Tap House

