Curry in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve curry

JOLLITY image

 

JOLLITY - 127 E. Third St

127 E. Third St, Dayton

TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Creamed Corn ( VG)$12.00
Tarragon Pickled Tomatoes/ Thai Basil Oil/ Rice Cracklin
Red Lentil Curry$17.00
Pickled Serrano, Cilantro, Preserved Lemon
More about JOLLITY - 127 E. Third St
Consumer pic

 

Thai Table - 5841 far hills ave

5841 far hills ave, Centerville

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
roasted duck curry$19.00
curry simmer, roasted duck, pine apple, tomato, thai basil, bell pepper
green curry lunch$0.00
eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil
red curry lunch$0.00
eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil
More about Thai Table - 5841 far hills ave

