Curry in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve curry
JOLLITY - 127 E. Third St
127 E. Third St, Dayton
|Curry Creamed Corn ( VG)
|$12.00
Tarragon Pickled Tomatoes/ Thai Basil Oil/ Rice Cracklin
|Red Lentil Curry
|$17.00
Pickled Serrano, Cilantro, Preserved Lemon
Thai Table - 5841 far hills ave
5841 far hills ave, Centerville
|roasted duck curry
|$19.00
curry simmer, roasted duck, pine apple, tomato, thai basil, bell pepper
|green curry lunch
|$0.00
eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil
|red curry lunch
|$0.00
eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil