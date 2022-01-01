Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Dayton

Go
Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Egg, celery, onion, sriracha, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough. Comes with a side of chips and dip.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Butter Café image

 

Butter Café

1106 Brown St, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Everything Egg Sandwich$10.95
Two Eggs Scrambled with your choice of Breakfast Meat, Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
Vegan Everything Egg Sandwich$10.95
Just Egg Scrambled with Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
More about Butter Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Dayton

Boneless Wings

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fish Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Cobb Salad

Veggie Burgers

Map

More near Dayton to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1335 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston