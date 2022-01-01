Egg sandwiches in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Egg, celery, onion, sriracha, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough. Comes with a side of chips and dip.
Butter Café
1106 Brown St, Dayton
|Everything Egg Sandwich
|$10.95
Two Eggs Scrambled with your choice of Breakfast Meat, Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
|Vegan Everything Egg Sandwich
|$10.95
Just Egg Scrambled with Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.