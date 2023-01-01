Fajitas in Dayton
Taqueria Mixteca
1609 East 3rd Street, Dayton
|Fajitas-Steak
|$16.75
Strips of grilled steak,ncooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.
|Double Fajita
|$28.75
Double portion of your choice of strips of grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo or carnitas, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.
|Fajitas-Tulum
|$19.00
Fajita with chicken, steak and shrimp. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and choice of tortillas .Additional toppings and meat available.