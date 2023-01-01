Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve fajitas

Taqueria Mixteca

1609 East 3rd Street, Dayton

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas-Steak$16.75
Strips of grilled steak,ncooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.
Double Fajita$28.75
Double portion of your choice of strips of grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo or carnitas, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.
Fajitas-Tulum$19.00
Fajita with chicken, steak and shrimp. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and choice of tortillas .Additional toppings and meat available.
Taco Street Co. - W. Social Tap & Table

1100 W. Third St, Dayton

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$16.99
Our Fajitas are bursting with Flavor! Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Lettuce and Sour Cream woth 3 Tortillas. Available in Steak, Chicken or Shrimp
