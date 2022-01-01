Fish and chips in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve fish and chips
Lily's Dayton
329 East Fifth Street, Dayton
|Lily's Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Beer battered fresh cod fillets, fries, and house slaw, served with a side of remoulade.
Bagger Dave's Tavern
5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville
|Fish & Chips
|$11.95
Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge