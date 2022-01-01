Fish and chips in Dayton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lily's Dayton image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lily's Dayton

329 East Fifth Street, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lily's Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered fresh cod fillets, fries, and house slaw, served with a side of remoulade.
More about Lily's Dayton
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

 

Bagger Dave's Tavern

5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$11.95
Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Item pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Pc Fish & Chips$12.50
2 Pieces of Pub Style Cod, beer battered and served with french fries, cole slaw and home made biscuit
Fish & Chips Family Dinner$44.00
2 Pc Fish & Chips$12.00
More about Christopher's Restaurant

