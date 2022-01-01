Fish sandwiches in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich
|$13.26
Crispy beer-battered fish topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with tartar sauce