Fish sandwiches in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich$13.26
Crispy beer-battered fish topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with tartar sauce
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich$13.26
Crispy beer-battered fish topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with tartar sauce
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering

