Fried pickles in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve fried pickles
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Fried Pickles
|$5.99
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Crispy fried pickle strips served with your choice of dipping sauce
Bagger Dave's Tavern
5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.50
Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville
|Fried Pickles
|$9.49
Basket of deep fried pickles with dipping sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Crispy fried pickle strips served with your choice of dipping sauce