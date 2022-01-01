Fried pickles in Dayton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried Pickles image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$5.99
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$10.00
Crispy fried pickle strips served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

 

Bagger Dave's Tavern

5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$9.50
Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Banner pic

 

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines

409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.49
Basket of deep fried pickles with dipping sauce
More about Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$10.00
Crispy fried pickle strips served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Fried Pickles image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$7.00
Pickle spears battered and fried in our signature bourbon beer batter. Served with Tzatziki or Ranch for dipping.
More about Blind Bobs

