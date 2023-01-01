Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve fudge

All The Best Deli

5940 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton

Takeout
Fudge Brownie$3.50
B-Side Coffee Bar

6178 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Frankenstein Matcha (Fudge Mint)$5.75
Mango Nectar + Matcha + A Dash Of Hot Sauce
