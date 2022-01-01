Hummus in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve hummus
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Hummus Wrap with chips and dip
|$11.00
Hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, spring mix, onions, feta and balsamic vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blind Bobs
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|Hummus and Pita
|$6.00
Crispy fried pita chips dusted with magic seasoning and served with our home made hummus.
|Side Hummus
|$0.50
|Hummus Plate
|$11.00
We give you carrot sticks, celery, cucumber, tomato,, green olives, warm pita bread, house made hummus and a side of tzatziki and you assemble the perfect bite.