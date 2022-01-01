Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Dayton

Go
Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve hummus

Phebes cafe image

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Wrap with chips and dip$11.00
Hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, spring mix, onions, feta and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Blind Bobs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus and Pita$6.00
Crispy fried pita chips dusted with magic seasoning and served with our home made hummus.
Side Hummus$0.50
Hummus Plate$11.00
We give you carrot sticks, celery, cucumber, tomato,, green olives, warm pita bread, house made hummus and a side of tzatziki and you assemble the perfect bite.
More about Blind Bobs

