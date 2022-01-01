Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Dayton

Go
Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
5 Layer Lasagna$10.00
Lasagna noodles layered with ground beef, sausage, carrots, onions, peppers, spinach, provolone & mozzarella with marinara & alfredo sauces.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Item pic

 

Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements

6194 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lasagna$9.99
Keto Chicken Lasagna - (Cal 400 F 24g/C 11g/P 35g) - Chicken in marinara with ricotta and mozzarella cheese over green beans
More about Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements
Item pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Lasagna$12.50
A hearty portion of lasagna made with four varieties of cheese and topped with our delicious home made marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread and salad
Cheese Lasagna$12.50
Meat Lasagna$13.50
More about Christopher's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Dayton

Salmon

Fried Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Burritos

Green Beans

Baked Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Coleslaw

Map

More near Dayton to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston