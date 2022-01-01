Lasagna in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve lasagna
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|5 Layer Lasagna
|$10.00
Lasagna noodles layered with ground beef, sausage, carrots, onions, peppers, spinach, provolone & mozzarella with marinara & alfredo sauces.
Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements
6194 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights
|Chicken Lasagna
|$9.99
Keto Chicken Lasagna - (Cal 400 F 24g/C 11g/P 35g) - Chicken in marinara with ricotta and mozzarella cheese over green beans
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Cheese Lasagna
|$12.50
A hearty portion of lasagna made with four varieties of cheese and topped with our delicious home made marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread and salad
|Meat Lasagna
|$13.50