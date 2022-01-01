Mac and cheese in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo
|$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo
|$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Lily's Dayton
329 East Fifth Street, Dayton
|Mac n Cheese
|$5.00
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Homemade mac & cheese with slow roasted pulled pork topped with breadcrumbs & baked.
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$2.56
A kid's sized portion of Macaroni and Cheese
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$2.56
A kid's sized portion of Macaroni and Cheese
Blind Bobs
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.00
Golden fried nuggets filled with creamy macaroni and cheese.
Mudlick Tap House
135 E 2nd St, Dayton
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Kids meal comes with choice of fries or GOGO Squeeze Applesauce and choice of drink!
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$6.00