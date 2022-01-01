Meatball subs in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Made fresh in house meatballs & marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie. Served with a fruit cup on the side.
More about Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside
|Momma Sherri's Meatball Sub
|$9.00
Momma Sherri's Meatballs, Basil, Red Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Grated, Asiago Shaved and Mozzarella Cheeses on an 8" Fresh Bolillo Bun toasted to perfection. Served with your choice of Mikesells Chips.