Mushroom burgers in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern - Centerville
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Centerville
5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$10.25
Two all-natural turkey patties, Swiss cheese, house-made Garlic Aioli, sautéed mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.
More about Steak Thyme Bar and Grill
Steak Thyme Bar and Grill
103 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
|Single Mushroom Provalone Burger
|$11.69
our thick and juicy burger topped with grilled mushrooms, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles
|Dbl Mushroom Provalone Burger
|$14.69
our thick and juicy burger topped with grilled mushrooms, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles