Nachos in Dayton

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Nachos
|$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
|s/o Nacho Chips
|$0.99
|s/o Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lily's Dayton
329 East Fifth Street, Dayton
|Vegetarian Nachos
|$11.00
with wonton crisps with smoked queso, fresh jalapenos, tomatillo salsa, and house vegetable slaw
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|American Nachos
|$10.00
A bed of bbq chips with bbq pulled pork, beer cheese, tomatoes, green onions, & bacon!
|Nachos
|$8.50
Your choice of beef or chicken, refried black beans, lettuce, nacho cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa.
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$10.00
Chili, shredded Colby cheddar, sour cream & green onions on a bed of tortilla chips.
Bagger Dave's Tavern
5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville
|Santa Fe Nachos
|$10.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill
103 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
|BBQ CHX NACHOS
|$9.99
Chicken Grilled with onions & simmered in BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, & tomatoes.