Nachos in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve nachos

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
s/o Nacho Chips$0.99
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lily's Dayton

329 East Fifth Street, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Nachos$11.00
with wonton crisps with smoked queso, fresh jalapenos, tomatillo salsa, and house vegetable slaw
Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
American Nachos$10.00
A bed of bbq chips with bbq pulled pork, beer cheese, tomatoes, green onions, & bacon!
Nachos$8.50
Your choice of beef or chicken, refried black beans, lettuce, nacho cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa.
Chili Cheese Nachos$10.00
Chili, shredded Colby cheddar, sour cream & green onions on a bed of tortilla chips.
Bagger Dave's Tavern

5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Santa Fe Nachos$10.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill

103 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ CHX NACHOS$9.99
Chicken Grilled with onions & simmered in BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, & tomatoes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Fries$9.00
We don't let a lack of tortilla chips keep us from having nachos. We take our waffle fries and drown them in nacho cheese, black olives, house pickled jalapeno, salsa and sour cream.
Nacho Cheese Sauce$1.00
