Omelettes in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve omelettes
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Greek Omelette
|$11.50
|Western Omelette
|$12.00
|Sunriser Omelette
|$11.75
Butter Café
1106 Brown St, Dayton
|Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette
|$12.95
Lande's Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Avocado, Amish Cheddar and Salsa. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
|Southwest Omelette
|$10.95
Black Beans, Jalapeño, Avocado, Amish Cheddar and Salsa. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
|Paris Omelette
|$9.95
Mushroom, Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.