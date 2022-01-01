Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve omelettes

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Takeout
Greek Omelette$11.50
Western Omelette$12.00
Sunriser Omelette$11.75
Butter Café

1106 Brown St, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette$12.95
Lande's Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Avocado, Amish Cheddar and Salsa. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Southwest Omelette$10.95
Black Beans, Jalapeño, Avocado, Amish Cheddar and Salsa. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Paris Omelette$9.95
Mushroom, Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
