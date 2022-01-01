Pancakes in Dayton
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|3 Stack-Pancakes
|$8.00
Ala Carte 3 Stack of our beautiful, fluffy buttermilk pancakes
|Pancakes 2 X 2
|$10.95
|Single Pancake
|$2.95
INDIVIDUAL BUTTERMILK PANCAKE (1)
Butter Café
1106 Brown St, Dayton
|One Vegan Pancake
|$4.25
A side portion of a Single Vegan Pancake.
|One Buttermilk Pancake
|$3.25
A side portion of a Single Buttermilk Pancake.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Table 33
130 W 2nd St, Dayton
|Spring Pancakes
|$13.00
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes, housemade seasonal jam, dollops of lemon curd fresh seasonal fruit, micro mint, cardamom, local maple syrup