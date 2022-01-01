Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Dayton

Go
Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve pancakes

Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Stack-Pancakes$8.00
Ala Carte 3 Stack of our beautiful, fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Pancakes 2 X 2$10.95
Single Pancake$2.95
INDIVIDUAL BUTTERMILK PANCAKE (1)
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Butter Café image

 

Butter Café

1106 Brown St, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
One Vegan Pancake$4.25
A side portion of a Single Vegan Pancake.
One Buttermilk Pancake$3.25
A side portion of a Single Buttermilk Pancake.
More about Butter Café
Table 33 image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Table 33

130 W 2nd St, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spring Pancakes$13.00
Spring Pancakes$13.00
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes, housemade seasonal jam, dollops of lemon curd fresh seasonal fruit, micro mint, cardamom, local maple syrup
More about Table 33
Consumer pic

 

Stoney’s Munchie Bar

1929 E. Fifth St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Three buttermilk pancakes w/ choice of side
More about Stoney’s Munchie Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Dayton

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Grits

Bleu Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Map

More near Dayton to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston