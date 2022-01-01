Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pasta salad in
Dayton
/
Dayton
/
Pasta Salad
Dayton restaurants that serve pasta salad
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad
$2.00
More about Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
Tony & Pete's
129 East 3rd Street, Dayton
No reviews yet
SPICY PASTA SALAD
$5.00
BRIGHT TANGY & SPICY. FINISHED WITH PARM.
More about Tony & Pete's
Browse other tasty dishes in Dayton
Chicken Parmesan
Garlic Bread
Pancakes
Dumplings
Grits
Cheesy Bread
Chicken Salad
Gyoza
More near Dayton to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Miamisburg
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Fairborn
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Springboro
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1842 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(389 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1517 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(464 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston