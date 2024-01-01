Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Salt Block Biscuit Co. image

 

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

115 E Third St., Dayton

Sweet & Spicy Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
More about Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Item pic

 

Chicken Head's Ghost Kitchen

1122 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$0.99
Mini peanut butter cups, honey-roasted peanuts and bits of dark chocolate comprise this far-beyond-yummy peanut butter chunk cookie dough, carefully crafted and packed with the finest ingredients, including real butter.
More about Chicken Head's Ghost Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Tony & Pete's

129 East 3rd Street, Dayton

PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY COOKIE$3.50
More about Tony & Pete's

