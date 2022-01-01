Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Dayton

Go
Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$10.00
Tender steak with green peppers & onions, provolone cheese, & remoulade sauce. Served with a side of house-made macaroni salad.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Philly Cheese Steak image

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$12.79
Grilled ribeye topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$16.95
Philly Cheese
Sliced slow roasted Prime Rib marinated in au jus on a fresh baked Tuscan roll with sliced bell peppers and onions, and cheese sauce served with a side of Cajun fries and house cole slaw.
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines

409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
Prime ribeye steak sliced perfect with grilled mushrooms, onions and banana peppers, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie roll with fries
More about Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
Philly Cheese Steak image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$12.79
Grilled ribeye topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering

Browse other tasty dishes in Dayton

Chef Salad

Meatball Subs

Margherita Pizza

Caesar Salad

Tarts

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Dayton to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston