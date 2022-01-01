Philly cheesesteaks in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.00
Tender steak with green peppers & onions, provolone cheese, & remoulade sauce. Served with a side of house-made macaroni salad.
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.79
Grilled ribeye topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.95
Philly Cheese
Sliced slow roasted Prime Rib marinated in au jus on a fresh baked Tuscan roll with sliced bell peppers and onions, and cheese sauce served with a side of Cajun fries and house cole slaw.
More about Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.99
Prime ribeye steak sliced perfect with grilled mushrooms, onions and banana peppers, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie roll with fries
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.79
Grilled ribeye topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz