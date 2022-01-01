Pies in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve pies
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lily's Dayton
329 East Fifth Street, Dayton
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$7.50
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
Old Scratch Pizza
440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township
|White Pie
|$12.00
Romano, Fresh & Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Thyme, Roasted Garlic
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Old Scratch Pizza
812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|White Pie
|$12.00
Romano, Fresh & Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Thyme, Roasted Garlic
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Peanut Butter Pie Slice
|$6.05
Rich creamy peanut butter center topped with whipped topping and chocolate drizzle
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside
|Create your own Bar Pie
|$7.00
8" Bar Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
|Piggy Pickle Pizza Pie
|$10.00
Fresh smoked BBQ pulled pork, red onion covered with cheddar cheese and topped with dill pickles and Bourbon BBQ sauce.
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Whole Bumbleberry Pie
|$19.95
|PB Pie
|$5.00
|Vegan PB Pie
|$6.00
Rich and smooth peanut butter pie with a tasty chocolate ganache on top of our secret crust - just for all our Vegan Friends
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|PB Pie Slice
|$6.05