Pies in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve pies

Lily's Dayton image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lily's Dayton

329 East Fifth Street, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$7.50
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
More about Lily's Dayton
Item pic

 

Old Scratch Pizza

440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
White Pie$12.00
Romano, Fresh & Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Thyme, Roasted Garlic
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Old Scratch Pizza

812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)
Takeout
White Pie$12.00
Romano, Fresh & Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Thyme, Roasted Garlic
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Item pic

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie Slice$6.05
Rich creamy peanut butter center topped with whipped topping and chocolate drizzle
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway image

 

Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway

3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Create your own Bar Pie$7.00
8" Bar Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
Piggy Pickle Pizza Pie$10.00
Fresh smoked BBQ pulled pork, red onion covered with cheddar cheese and topped with dill pickles and Bourbon BBQ sauce.
More about Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Bumbleberry Pie$19.95
PB Pie$5.00
Vegan PB Pie$6.00
Rich and smooth peanut butter pie with a tasty chocolate ganache on top of our secret crust - just for all our Vegan Friends
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Archer's Tavern - Kettering image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PB Pie Slice$6.05
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Table 33 image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Table 33

130 W 2nd St, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Table 33

