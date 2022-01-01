Pudding in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve pudding
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Banana Pudding
|$6.05
Sugar cookie crust, layered with banana pudding and peanut butter cookie, drizzled with caramel
|Bread Pudding
|$6.05
Made from Bill's donuts! Topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Bread Pudding
|$5.50
|Bread Pudding NO Ice Cream
|$5.50
Our homemade bread pudding with our incredible warm butter rum (non-alcohol) sauce
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Our homemade bread pudding with our incredible warm butter rum (non-alcohol) sauce and our homemade Vanilla Ice Cream (without ice cream $5.50)