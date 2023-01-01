Shrimp basket in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve shrimp basket
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Huber Heights
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
1Eleven Flavor House
111 West First Street, Dayton
|Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp Basket
|$18.00
A customer favorite - Perfectly seasoned fried fish and shrimp with fries
