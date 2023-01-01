Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve shrimp basket

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Huber Heights

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
1Eleven Flavor House

111 West First Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp Basket$18.00
A customer favorite - Perfectly seasoned fried fish and shrimp with fries
Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp Basket$21.00
A customer favorite - Perfectly seasoned fried fish and shrimp with fries
