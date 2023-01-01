Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Taqueria Mixteca

1609 East 3rd Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6 Mini Tacos Shrimp$15.00
Six corn mini tacos served with pico de gallo or any topping below.
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Per one.3-4 grilled shrimp on yellow, white corn, flour or crispy tortilla, pico de gallo or any topping below.
Taco Salad Shrimp$14.99
Deep fried Flour tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream. Additional toppings available.
More about Taqueria Mixteca
Taco Street Co. - W. Social Tap & Table

1100 W. Third St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.95
3 Tacos with our House Made Mango Salsa topped with Avocado Ranch. (Please keep in mind that Shrimp is cooked to order) wait times could be 10-15 min depending on how many orders are ahead of you.)
More about Taco Street Co. - W. Social Tap & Table

