Shrimp tacos in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Taqueria Mixteca
Taqueria Mixteca
1609 East 3rd Street, Dayton
|6 Mini Tacos Shrimp
|$15.00
Six corn mini tacos served with pico de gallo or any topping below.
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Per one.3-4 grilled shrimp on yellow, white corn, flour or crispy tortilla, pico de gallo or any topping below.
|Taco Salad Shrimp
|$14.99
Deep fried Flour tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream. Additional toppings available.
More about Taco Street Co. - W. Social Tap & Table
Taco Street Co. - W. Social Tap & Table
1100 W. Third St, Dayton
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.95
3 Tacos with our House Made Mango Salsa topped with Avocado Ranch. (Please keep in mind that Shrimp is cooked to order) wait times could be 10-15 min depending on how many orders are ahead of you.)