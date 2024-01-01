Spinach and artichoke dip in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps Beavercreek - Beavercreek
2260 N. Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek
|Spinach-Artichoke Dip
|$8.99
Served with a side of housemade bread or tortilla chips.
Steak Thyme Bar and Grill
103 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$9.99
The Oregon Express
336 E 5th St, Dayton
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$9.00
Tortilla chips served with spinach artichoke dip