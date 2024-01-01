Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dayton
  • /
  • Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Dayton restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps Beavercreek - Beavercreek

2260 N. Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach-Artichoke Dip$8.99
Served with a side of housemade bread or tortilla chips.
More about Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps Beavercreek - Beavercreek
Steak Thyme Bar and Grill

103 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.99
More about Steak Thyme Bar and Grill
The Oregon Express

336 E 5th St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.00
Tortilla chips served with spinach artichoke dip
More about The Oregon Express
Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps - Dayton

1834 Brown Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach-Artichoke Dip$8.99
Served with a side of housemade bread or tortilla chips.
More about Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps - Dayton

