Taco salad in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve taco salad

Taqueria Mixteca

1609 East 3rd Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#9 Taco Salad$9.00
Deep fried Medium Flour tortilla bowl topped with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.
Taco Salad Veggie$9.50
Fried flour bowl filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
Taco Salad Shrimp$14.99
Deep fried Flour tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream. Additional toppings available.
More about Taqueria Mixteca
Taco Street Co. - W. Social Tap & Table

1100 W. Third St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.95
Your choice of Meat. Comes with Doritos, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream and our House-made Avacado Ranch Dressing (Please keep in mind that Shrimp is cooked to order) wait times could be 10-15 min depending on how many orders are ahead of you.)
Taco Street Classic Salad$12.95
More about Taco Street Co. - W. Social Tap & Table

