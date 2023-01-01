Taco salad in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Taqueria Mixteca
Taqueria Mixteca
1609 East 3rd Street, Dayton
|#9 Taco Salad
|$9.00
Deep fried Medium Flour tortilla bowl topped with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.
|Taco Salad Veggie
|$9.50
Fried flour bowl filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
|Taco Salad Shrimp
|$14.99
Deep fried Flour tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream. Additional toppings available.
More about Taco Street Co. - W. Social Tap & Table
Taco Street Co. - W. Social Tap & Table
1100 W. Third St, Dayton
|Taco Salad
|$12.95
Your choice of Meat. Comes with Doritos, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream and our House-made Avacado Ranch Dressing (Please keep in mind that Shrimp is cooked to order) wait times could be 10-15 min depending on how many orders are ahead of you.)
|Taco Street Classic Salad
|$12.95