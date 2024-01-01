Tamales in Dayton
Taqueria Mixteca
1609 East 3rd Street, Dayton
|#27 Tamal & Sope
|$10.00
Pork or chicken tamal. Sope topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
|#24 Tamal & Quesadilla
|$10.00
Pork or chicken tamal. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, lettuce, onions, cilantro. Served with rice & beans.
|Tamal
|$3.59
Corn masa dough made in house, filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in a corn husk.