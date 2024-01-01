Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve tamales

Taqueria Mixteca

1609 East 3rd Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#27 Tamal & Sope$10.00
Pork or chicken tamal. Sope topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#24 Tamal & Quesadilla$10.00
Pork or chicken tamal. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, lettuce, onions, cilantro. Served with rice & beans.
Tamal$3.59
Corn masa dough made in house, filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in a corn husk.
More about Taqueria Mixteca
Chop House - Dayton

7727 Washington Village Dr, Washington Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes$15.00
Avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro
More about Chop House - Dayton

