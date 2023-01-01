Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Thai Kitchen - 2335 miamisburg centerville road dayton ohio 45459

2335 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

SPICY TUNA ROLL$8.00
More about Thai Kitchen - 2335 miamisburg centerville road dayton ohio 45459
Thai Table - 5841 far hills ave

5841 far hills ave, Centerville

white tuna roll$6.00
Spicy tuna tempura roll$15.00
spicy tuna, asparagus, creamcheese, crab, masago, three flavor sauce
Red hot tuna roll$13.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, creamchesee, kimchi sauce, Siracha sauce, spicy mayo
More about Thai Table - 5841 far hills ave

