Veggie burgers in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve veggie burgers

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basil's on Market

312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
veggie burger(scott)$13.00
Meatless veggie patty with arugula, avocado, sliced tomato and goat cheese with a lemon pesto aioli and coleslaw
Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$10.00
Looking for all that great Blind Bob's flavor without the beef? We got you. We'll top a veggie patty just the way you like it.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Table 33

130 W 2nd St, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$17.00
Veggie burger; housemade veggie patty, alfalfa sprouts, vegan aioli, cucumber, tomato, cheddar, toasted brioche
