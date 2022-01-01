Veggie burgers in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve veggie burgers
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basil's on Market
312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|veggie burger(scott)
|$13.00
Meatless veggie patty with arugula, avocado, sliced tomato and goat cheese with a lemon pesto aioli and coleslaw
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Veggie Burger
|$12.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blind Bobs
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|Veggie Burger
|$10.00
Looking for all that great Blind Bob's flavor without the beef? We got you. We'll top a veggie patty just the way you like it.