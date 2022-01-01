Daytona Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Daytona Beach
More about Mcks Tavern & Brewery
Mcks Tavern & Brewery
218 s. Beach Street, Daytona Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast Sandwhich
|$11.50
|10 Wings
|$12.50
|Basket Fries
|$5.50
More about Mama Foo Foo
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Mama Foo Foo
125 Basin Street Suite 103, Daytona Beach
|Popular items
|MFF Single Burger
|$14.00
angus beef blend 6-ounce patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, sweet and spicy pepper relish, and gouda cheese. ** burger temperatures are as of preparation, and may fluctuate due to hold and transit times **
|Salmon Dish
|$26.00
salmon, with salsa verde, cucumber lime yogurt, couscous, and charred romaine leaves
|Roasted Pork Lettuce Wrap
|$19.00
braised pork shoulder, glazed in hoisin and gojuchang chili, served with bibb lettuce, assorted vegetables, and kimchi
More about Crabby Joe's
Crabby Joe's
3701 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach Shores
|Popular items
|Kid - Popcorn Shrimp
More about The Oyster Pub
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Oyster Pub
555 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach
More about Porter's Place
Porter's Place
745 Ridgewood Ave, Holly Hill
More about Robbie OConnells pub
Robbie OConnells pub
550 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach