Chicken sandwiches in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Iron Axe Bar - 2842 South Ridgewood Avenue

2842 South Ridgewood Avenue, South Daytona

No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Large fried or grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun. Served with LTOP on a brioche bun. Add cheese or bacon 1.00 Each.
More about Iron Axe Bar - 2842 South Ridgewood Avenue
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Daytona Beach

918 W. International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$0.00
Smoked buffalo chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$9.99
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Daytona Beach

