Steak sandwiches in Daytona Beach

Iron Axe Bar - 2842 South Ridgewood Avenue
2842 South Ridgewood Avenue, South Daytona
|Viking Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
8 oz. sirloin steak, grilled to order, covered with onions, peppers and provolone cheese. Your choice of side.
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Daytona Beach
918 W. International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$11.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese on a seasoned bun.
