Tacos in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach restaurants that serve tacos

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Daytona Beach

918 W. International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

Really Big Taco$0.00
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Large Taco$0.00
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Small Taco$0.00
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Riverside Johnny's

115 Main Street Bridge, Daytona Beach

Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Sautéed shrimp in crunchy tortillas with red cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, and fresh cilantro.
